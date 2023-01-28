Latah County residents can now sign up for alerts letting them know about emergency situations in their area.
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Disaster Services Department launched an alert system that sends emergency notifications to an individual’s phone.
These emergency situations would include natural or man-made disasters, hazardous material incidents, missing persons, law enforcement activity affecting the public and emergency evacuation notices.
People can sign up for the alerts through the Everbridge mobile app and register their address. The link is bit.ly/3JncEGO.
The Everbridge system allows for multiple forms of communication to be used for notification such as text messages, phone calls, emails and mobile app notifications.
After the user confirms the receipt of the notification, the system will stop sending further notifications to their other registered forms of communication. If they don’t confirm the receipt of the notification, the system will continue to alert them via their other registered contact methods.