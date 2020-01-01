The University of Idaho’s Latah County Extension will offer training for the Idaho master gardener program. Class participants will meet 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Jan. 16 to May 21, at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
The class is open to all Latah County and Whitman County residents.
Cost is $150 for the program, with a possible $100 refund if certification requirements are met.
Class topics include soils, entomology, organic gardening, weeds, pests, pruning and more.
Registration deadline is Jan. 10.
For additional information about the program or to register, contact Ember Powell at latah@uidaho.edu or (208) 883-2267.