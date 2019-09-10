Jim Logan is in his fourth year as manager of the Latah County Fair, and he said the four-day family fun event has gotten “bigger and better” each year during that time.
“It’s definitely not the same fair we’ve had in the past,” Logan said. “Every year is getting bigger and more different.”
This year’s fair, dubbed “The Greatest Show on the Palouse,” runs Thursday through Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow, and will have more vendors and animals than last year, Logan said.
He said at least 15 new vendors and almost 500 animals will be present. There were a little more than 300 animals last year.
Logan said specialty entertainment acts, Miss Bows’ Messy Mania and DNA Entertainment’s Mr. and Mrs. Blank Slate, are new this year. Mr. and Mrs. Blank Slate are living interactive characters for attendees to paint, and Messy Mania is a children’s play area with tables filled with slimy mixtures, dry materials and water.
Logging sports, including power saw, crosscut and choker race events, are new and start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The fair will feature more than 40 hours of live entertainment and several carnival rides and games.
Logan said he assumes more people are visiting the fair each year based on increased vendor sales. But because the fair is free for visitors to enter, there is no way to track attendee numbers.
Fair hours are 1-10 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees are encouraged to carpool, bike or walk to the fair, but parking is available on the northeast side of the Palouse Ice Rink, the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Mountain View Road and Joseph Street and surrounding streets.
New fairground infrastructure
Fair entertainers and future performers will perform under a new wooden stage cover paid for by an anonymous donor and constructed by Moscow’s Balustrade Construction Management LLC.
Logan said construction started in early August and was completed over the Labor Day weekend.
Also new at the fairground is a $100,000 renovated Latah County Community Kitchen that opened in the spring.
The commercial kitchen space features new equipment including a 40-gallon kettle, a 10-foot by 12-foot walk-in cooler, ovens, dish sanitizer, an ice machine, two refrigerators, a sink, dry food storage, tables, chairs and common kitchen supplies.
Logan said the kitchen is $15 an hour to rent.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.
Latah County Fair schedule
Thursday
11 a.m. — Beer garden opens
1 p.m. — General exhibits open
9 p.m. — Exhibits closeFriday & Saturday
10 a.m. — General exhibits open
11 a.m. — Beer garden opens
9 p.m. — Exhibits closeSunday
10 a.m. — General exhibits open
11 a.m. — Beer garden opens
5 p.m. — Barns close
5-7 p.m. — Removal of all exhibits including livestock and small animals
For more information, visit latahcountyfair.com.