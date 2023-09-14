The opening ceremony of the Latah County Fair is planned for 5:30 p.m. today, and it will be followed by the parade of market champions and a performance from the Sundown Sinners.

The fairgrounds are located at 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.

The fair is open from 1-10 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

