The Latah County Fair scheduled for next month has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fair was scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
“There are many factors that have been considered but after recent large gathering events in Moscow, it is apparent that Latah County cannot realistically enforce evidence-based health and safety protocols, including those expected by our Health District and those required by Moscow’s social distancing and face covering order which has now been extended to October,” according to a Latah County Fair news release Wednesday.
The decision to cancel the fair was made after review and lengthy discussion with Latah County commissioners, the city of Moscow, fair management, the Latah County Fair Board and the Latah County sheriff, the release stated.
It said the 4-H and FFA livestock programs will continue with a private livestock show and general 4-H exhibits entry Sept. 17 and 18, and a virtual market animal auction Sept. 19.
“Our highest priority since March has been to create an environment where the 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors can complete projects and sell their livestock, and we believe we can fulfill this goal and still provide a reasonable degree of safety,” the release stated.
All sponsorships will be refunded and all vendors will receive full refunds for their booth fees.
“While we regret that a safe fair cannot be held this year, we are hopeful that the 2021 Latah County Fair will be better than ever!” the release said.
The fair board made several modifications, including canceling shows and the carnival and requiring face coverings, for the coming fair at fair board meetings during the summer. Its most recent changes in response to the coronavirus were made at Monday’s meeting.
More information is available online at latahcountyfair.com. The next fair board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24.