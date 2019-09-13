2019 Latah County Fair schedule

The Latah County Fair opened Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, north of the Eastside Marketplace in Moscow. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General exhibits open daily at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

Today

8 a.m. — Swine judging

9 a.m. — Sheep judging

9 a.m. — Poultry judging

10 a.m. — Beef judging

10:30 a.m. — Latah Library storytime

11 a.m. — Beer garden opens

11:45 a.m. — Wash Board Willy performing

12:30 p.m. — Colby Acuff performing

1 p.m. — Goat judging

1 p.m. — Poultry judging

4 & 6 p.m. — Farm to Table Workshop (Community Kitchen)

5 p.m. — 4-H Dog Show (Ice Rink)

5:15 p.m. — Palouse Project performing

7 p.m. — Cold Rail Blues Band performing

Saturday

8:30 a.m. — Opening ceremony and awards

9 a.m. — FFA & 4-H market animal sale

11 a.m. — Beer garden opens

11 a.m. — Old Time Fiddlers perform

12:30 p.m. — Palouse Promenaders perform

1 p.m. — 4-H show and shine presentations (Ice Rink)

1:30 p.m. — Elk bugling contest

3:15 p.m. — Wash Board Willy performing

4 p.m. — Small animal round robin

4:30 p.m. — Paradox Band performing

7 p.m. — Jackie and the Hounds performing

Sunday

9 a.m. — Livestock judging contest

11 a.m. — Beer Garden

11:30 p.m. — Large animal round robin

1 p.m. — Logging sports

1 p.m. — Fur & feather costume contest

2 p.m. — Goat costume contest

5 p.m. — Barns close

For more information, visit www.latahcountyfair.com/p/fair.

