A pair of recent high school graduates in Latah County have earned scholarships from a local chapter of PEO.
PEO, Chapter BH, has awarded $1,500 scholarships to Adriana Arciga, a graduate of Potlatch High School, and Shelby Davis, a graduate of Moscow High School.
Arciga will be attending the University of Arizona in the fall and majoring in pre-physical therapy. Davis will attend the University of Idaho and plans to study apparel, textiles and design.
The scholarships are given each spring to graduating senior girls in Latah County. PEO is an international women’s organization which promotes education for women.