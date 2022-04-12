In a discussion regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Latah County Commissioners awarded grant money Monday to a local food bank and heard a proposal for an affordable housing project in Moscow.
The commissioners awarded $25,000 in ARPA money to the Moscow Food Bank to support its efforts to expand into an adjacent vacant house.
Latah County Grants Administrator Christina Mangiapani said the county has awarded $6.6 million of its $7.79 million in ARPA funds in the past year.
The Moscow City Council also awarded $25,000 in ARPA money to the Moscow Food Bank last week. The food bank, located next to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, serves all Latah County residents.
The local resource center has seen an increase in new people using its services in recent months — Director Linda Nickels told the Daily News last week inflation is a contributing factor to the increase in people visiting the food bank. She estimated the food bank served between 2,000 and 3,000 people in March.
Commissioner Dave McGraw said this type of service is what the ARPA fund is designed for. Commissioner Tom Lamar said the food bank’s level of food availability is critical to the survival of the people who are the most in need.
“I think that food access needs to be not interrupted,” he said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners heard a proposal from a local real estate agent about building affordable housing in north Moscow.
Deann Billing, a real estate agent with Team Idaho Real Estate, is interested in buying property on Mix Road to develop affordable housing that could range from single family homes to apartments.
She spoke about the rising housing costs, particularly among entry-level homes.
“What was entry-level two years ago, $250,000, is now up to at least $350,000, if not $450,000,” she said.
Billing said prices are being driven up by people with money who are moving into the area. Meanwhile, residents with lower incomes are struggling to keep with the changing market.
“We definitely have a gap there of people that can’t afford where our housing market is right now,” she said.
Lamar said affordable housing is part of what ARPA dollars are intended for, but the commissioners wanted to know more details about the project before making any decision. McGraw asked Billing to keep them posted on her progress. They also suggested Billing bring her ideas to the City of Moscow since most of this property is within city limits.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.