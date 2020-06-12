Beginning Tuesday, the Latah County Historical Society will resume offering scheduled tours at the McConnell Mansion museum, at 110 S. Adams St., Moscow, and in-person appointments at its research office, at 327 E. Second St.
The society will require all museum and office visitors to wear face masks. Tours of the McConnell Mansion museum will be limited to one party at a time in order for volunteers and staff to ensure proper social distancing. High-touch surfaces are disinfected after each visit. Tours of as many as six individuals may be scheduled online or by calling the historical society’s office at (208) 882-1004.
Those wishing to visit the office to conduct historical research should call the office or email lchslibrary@latah.id.us to schedule an appointment. Those utilizing archival sources will be required to wear gloves when handling materials.
Questions or concerns about the limited reopening of LCHS may be directed to executive director Dulce Kersting-Lark at (208) 882-1004 or dkersting@latah.id.us.