The Latah County Historical Society will prepare Palouse-themed “Harvest Dinner at Home” meal kits which will be available for purchase. The deadline to order kits is Sunday. Those interested should visit latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org to download an order form.
The kits include two hearty soup options accompanied by mixes for corn bread and brownies. Consumers can choose from the “Palouse Pulse Patchwork” filled with lentils, barley, peas and rice, or the “American Tuscany Fagioli” with pasta and beans (some additional fresh ingredients are required).
Each meal feeds approximately six people. One meal will be donated to a local food bank every time a meal is purchased.
Meals will be available for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McConnell Mansion (110 S. Adams St., Moscow).
The Harvest Dinner is the society’s largest fundraising event of the year, providing significant support for the historical preservation, research and educational activities of the LCHS.