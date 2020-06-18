The Latah County Library District is now scheduling computer appointments, including access to printers, during limited hours.
Appointments must be made in advance by calling your local library. Computer users are strongly urged to wear face masks, which will be available free of charge at each library.
Libraries are located in Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy. Curbside pickup of book holds continues to be available.
For more information call the Moscow Library at (208) 882-3925.