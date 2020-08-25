The Latah County Library District will no longer charge fees for overdue materials borrowed from Valnet libraries.
All overdue fines will be forgiven, however fees for lost or damaged items and will be applied to patron accounts accordingly.
The library will continue to issue reminders when due dates are approaching and when an item is overdue. Once an item is 10 or more days past the due date, no other items may be checked out and access to Overdrive/Libby, library computers and Kanopy will be restricted until the item is returned, or it is paid for if lost or damaged.
Patrons will still be responsible for interlibrary loan fees and due dates set by the lending library (“interlibrary loan” materials are borrowed from libraries outside the Valnet consortium).
The LCLD is accepting small monetary donations toward library collections and services in lieu of fines.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3hkqAAs.