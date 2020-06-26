The Latah County Library District will reopen to the public Monday, resuming regular hours of operation.
The Moscow library will allow no more than 25 patrons at a time, and other branch libraries may have different occupancy limits. Visits will be limited to 15 minutes and children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
A limited number of computers will be available for 30-minute sessions.
Patrons are strongly urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. All staff are required to wear masks.
For more information, contact Chris Sokol at moscow@latahlibrary.org or (208) 882-3925.