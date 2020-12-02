Today and through Dec. 12, participating branches of the Latah County Library District invite children of all ages to drop off a letter to Santa using the magical mailbox at the circulation desk. Branch locations include the Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow and Troy. No postage is required.
Children can write their own letter, or pick up a letter template at the library. Letters should include the sender’s first name and last initial. To find out when children may pick up their reply from Santa, watch the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
This program is free. For more information, contact Stacie Echanove at staciee@latahlibrary.org.