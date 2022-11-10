A Latah County man entered a guilty plea to the charge of lewd conduct Wednesday in Latah County District Court and could face up to 25 years in prison.
Earl Campbell was arrested in February for an incident that involved lewd conduct with a child younger than the age of 16 in Moscow. He formerly resided in Onoway.
Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said Campbell entered into a Rule 11 plea agreement, which means there is a recommendation for a sentence of 25 years in prison with three years fixed. It will be up to the judge to decide his sentencing.