A 30-year-old Bovill man convicted of vehicular manslaughter was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison with two years fixed in Latah County District Court.

Tyler Beyer crashed an ATV while drunk in the early morning Sept. 25 on Forks Road in Latah County. His passenger, Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill, died from blunt force trauma.

Beyer’s blood alcohol level at the time was 0.169.

Tags

Recommended for you