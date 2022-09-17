The Public Health – Idaho North Central District this week reported its youngest death from COVID-19 so far, with a Latah County man between the ages of 18 and 29 dying from the illness.
According to the Public Health website, the man’s coronavirus infection was first reported July 27, but his death wasn’t reported until this week. No other details were provided.
During the two-plus years since the virus emerged, the five-county area of north central Idaho has had five deaths among people in their 30s, seven among those in their 40s and 26 among those in their 50s. But the rest of the virus deaths — a total of 288 — have been among people 60 and older.