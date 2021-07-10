Latah County recorded in 2020 its fewest reported criminal offenses since at least 2004, and local law enforcement officials said the COVID-19 pandemic is a big reason why.
The Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification’s “Crime in Idaho” 2020 report states 1,102 offenses were reported in the entire county. That’s a 17 percent decline from 2019 and a 57 percent decrease from 2011, a year that marked the highest number of reported offenses since at least 2004.
“The pandemic definitely affected our crime rate,” Latah County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Besst said.
The report states 727 offenses were reported to the Moscow Police Department in 2020 — a 13 percent decrease from 2019.
Of the 727 reported Moscow offenses, 332 were larceny/theft (there were 287 in 2019), 105 were destruction of property (124 in 2019), 71 were simple assaults (113 in 2019), 52 were burglary/breaking and entering (53 in 2019), 50 were fraud (58 in 2019) and 50 were drug/narcotic violations (103 in 2019).
Fry said assaults, thefts and drug offenses are often related. For example, a drug addict might steal to support his or her addiction.
The pandemic forced people to stay home more and Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that drove crime down, which he was glad to see.
“For us, it still felt like business as usual because even though there was a decline, we still went on a lot of other different types of calls, such as the mask stuff,” Fry said.
With businesses back open and people returning closer to their normal lives, Fry and Besst said they expect crime to increase.
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office recorded 375 reported offenses last year — a 24 percent decline from 2019.
The 375 reported offenses included 103 simple assaults (119 in 2019), 65 larceny/thefts (66 in 2019), 57 fraud offenses (104 in 2019), 34 burglary/breaking and entering (23 in 2019), 26 destruction of property offenses (43 in 2019) and 22 drug/narcotic violations (46 in 2019).
“As far as our call load and stuff, it might have been less calls but it was the same kind of calls pretty much,” Skiles said.
Skiles said reports of fraud have been abundant the last couple years. To avoid being scammed, he recommended people not give out personal information over the phone. Concerning email fraud, Besst said people should not click on links that look suspicious or are from an unknown person.
Fry and Besst said officers and deputies handled calls — when possible — over the phone instead of responding in person to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For the full 2020 Crime in Idaho report, visit nibrs.isp.idaho.gov/CrimeInIdaho.
