Latah County announced Friday it officially took possession of the former Wells Fargo building on Moscow’s Blaine Street, which will be the future home for the Department of Motor Vehicles, Driver Licensing office and other county offices.
The county hopes the new location can open this fall. The DMV and driver licensing office is currently located in the Latah County Annex on Almon Street.
The building was constructed in 1979 and has 40 parking spaces. Designed as a retail bank, the building has large customer counters, a drive through, and a vault and file room.
The property acquisition and renovation will be funded through county capital funds and will not impact property taxes or require a bond.
“The commissioners will work with our departments and elected officials to develop a plan for best utilizing remaining office space in the Latah Annex and Latah County Courthouse,” Commissioner Tom Lamar said in a statement.