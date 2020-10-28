Latah County’s first COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday, and another death attributed to the virus was reported in Whitman County. There have been 14 deaths reported in Whitman County, all since Oct. 7, according to the county health department.
The deceased in Whitman County was a man older than 80 and it was unclear how old the person in Latah County was.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 16 new cases Tuesday in Latah County, bringing the county total to 945 — 915 confirmed and 30 probable cases.
Of the 945 total, 546 have recovered and 648 are in the 18-29 age bracket.
The 16 new cases include two people 13-17 years of age, four 18-29, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s and one in his 60s.
Whitman County received five new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county total to 1,792. New cases include one female between the ages of 0-19, one female and one male between the ages of 20-39 and two females between the ages of 60-79.
Six patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.