Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County since Friday.
The latest cases include four people younger than 18, three people between ages 18-29, one person in their 40s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.
There have been 4,466 confirmed cases, 331 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases in the county Monday.
There have been 6,179 confirmed cases, 231 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.