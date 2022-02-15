Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Monday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County since Friday.
The latest cases include seven people under age 18, five people between ages 18 and 29, five people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, two people in their 50s, one person in their 60s, four people in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 5,996 confirmed cases, 538 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health did not post updated case information Monday.