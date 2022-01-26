Latah County reports one new COVID-19 death

Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 98 new cases and one new death related to COVID-19 in Latah County on Tuesday.
The person who died was a woman in her 80s. The latest cases include 22 people younger than age 18, 24 people between ages 18-29, 14 people in their 30s, 15 people in their 40s, nine people in their 50s, nine people in their 60s, four people in their 70s and one person in their 90s.
There have been 5,403 confirmed cases, 463 probable cases and 43 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday with no new deaths or hospitalizations.
There have been 7,852 confirmed cases, 351 hospitalizations and 84 deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.