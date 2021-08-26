The Public Health - Idaho North Central District reported another Latah County death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday while 25 new confirmed or probable cases were reported on the Palouse.
The latest victim, a woman in her 80s, marks the 17th death among Latah County residents since the pandemic began.
The number of infected people continues to rise as 17 confirmed or probable cases were reported Wednesday in the county. They include two people younger than the age of 18, three people between ages 18 and 29, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s.
There have been 3,321 total confirmed cases and 211 probable cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Whitman County reported eight new confirmed cases and one new hospitalization related to COVID-19. There have been 143 hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported in the county Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Whitman County remains at 54.