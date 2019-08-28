Latah County will apply for a federal hazard mitigation grant in the next two months that, if awarded, would help pay to reduce fire fuels and improve forest health in certain county parks.
The county became eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant program after President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration in June for several Idaho counties, including Latah County, in response to April’s flood.
“Any time some potential funding comes up like this where we can make improvements to the parks, we at least want to explore it and try to see if we can access it,” Latah County Parks and Recreation Director Andy Grant said.
Grant said the county sent a letter of intent to apply for grant funding. FEMA officials determined Latah County’s project — $200,000 to clear out overgrown brush, grasses, needles, leaves and other similar items in the parks — fit the program’s criteria and that it can apply for grant money.
When it comes time to apply, which is required by the end of October, Grant said he will likely put in a request of around $50,000 to mitigate fire danger in one or two parks instead of $200,000 for most or all the parks.
He said the $50,000 is a more reasonable request given the 25-percent match required from the county.
Grant said he included Latah Trail, Robinson Park, Virgil Phillips Farm Park and Laird Park near Harvard in the letter of intent. He said he will examine those parks and speak with a forestry consultant to identify which of the four are the most important and feasible to address.
Grant said the primary concerns of the project are protecting property and human life, and there are private homes near all the county’s parks.
“If we can do something to reduce any kind of potential fire danger and improve the health, I think that’s a good thing,” Grant said. “Not that I’m saying the parks are a tinderbox ready to light up at any moment, but we don’t want them to get to that point either.”
While the goal is to reduce fuels and improve forest health, he said maintaining the parks’ integrity is also paramount.
Grant said he is not sure of the likelihood Latah County will receive grant money, but if it does, the project will likely take place next summer.
Latah County Commissioner Dave McGraw said the county removed brush and other fuels from around sheriff’s office transmitter sites about six years ago to help prevent a fire reaching those structures.
“If they can do that for the parks, that’s a great thing,” he said.
Grant said the county will be partially or fully reimbursed by a different FEMA funding program for the roughly $10,000 it spent repairing the erosion that took place from April’s flood at three culverts on the Latah Trail. He said the culverts — one of which had to be reset — were overwhelmed by the volume of water that rushed through them.
Construction is complete except for some pavement that needs to be repaired, Grant said.
