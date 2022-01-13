Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 58 cases of COVID-19 in Latah County on Wednesday, with the majority of infections in young adults.
The latest cases include 10 people younger than age 18, 30 people between ages 18-29, seven people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, six people in their 50s and one person in their 60s.
There have been 4,738 confirmed cases, 363 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began. In the last week, 140 cases have been reported.
Whitman County Public Health reported 45 new cases in the county Wednesday. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.
There have been 6,668 confirmed cases, 302 hospitalizations and 83 deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.