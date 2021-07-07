The heat wave in the last month has stressed Idaho highways 8 and 9 in the region.
Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Megan Jahns said oil that helps make up the pavement rose to the surface of portions of the highways, causing slick surfaces.
She said last month’s heat wave damaged Highway 9 near the Highway 8 intersection outside Deary and last week’s triple-digit temperatures stressed Highway 8 near Elk River.
Jahns said other state roadways experienced oil rising to the surface because of the recent scorching temperatures.
“It’s something I think that’s new for ITD, having these extreme temps and what it will do to the different products we have on the highway,” Jahns said.
She said crews removed the chip seal treatment — which was applied last year — on Highway 9 problem areas because it became “mucky” and stuck to vehicles driving on it. Crews also applied a fine sand to soak up the extra oil and provide traction. The department will work to rehabilitate the driving surface in the coming years.
Jahns said Highway 8 is not a safety problem at this point so no repairs were made.
“We’re just keeping an eye on it and trying to keep the highway from becoming too slick for drivers to be able to drive on it safely,” Jahns said. “That’s our main goal — keep things safe and moving.”
Jahns said drivers should be aware of wet roads because they could be slick from oil.
Sections of highways with curves, inclines or intersections where there is also heavy, turning or stopping traffic are more likely to be affected, she said.
Jahns said ITD is not expecting more impacts to the highways as temperatures are not expected to reach triple digits.
