Latah County is one of 11 counties in Idaho to surpass its 2010 U.S. Census response rate, according to Misty Slater, U.S. Census Bureau media specialist for Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.
The other 10 counties include Ada, Canyon, Franklin, Gem, Kootenai, Lincoln, Payette, Shoshone, Teton and Washington. There are 44 counties in Idaho.
Latah County’s response rate is 66.5 percent, just greater than its 65.8 percent rate in 2010.
Moscow’s 2020 response rate is the highest in the county at 69 percent, followed by Genesee at 68.8 percent, Deary at 60.2 percent, Troy at 54.2 percent, Potlatch at 52.3 percent, Onaway at 51 percent, Juliaetta at 46.6 percent, Bovill at 43.5 percent and Kendrick at 37.7 percent.
Idaho’s response rate is 65.4 percent — just below its 67.1 percent in 2010 and above the 2020 national rate of 61.9 percent.
Washington’s response rate is 67.3 percent. Whitman County’s rate is 57.9 percent, below its 63.4 percent rate in 2010. Pullman’s rate is 56 percent, thus far.
The statistics were last updated Monday at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.
Residents can respond to the census online at 2020census.gov, by mail using the paper questionnaire mailed to them or by phone by calling (844) 330-2020. Households that do not respond to the census will receive a visit from a census taker who will help them respond.