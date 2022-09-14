Latah County Vista

Moscow’s Chris Dopke took this picture between Troy and Kendrick Sept. 4. She uploaded for all to enjoy on “Share Your Snaps,” a community photo album at inland360.com.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Police arrest UI student for alleged bomb threat
- Wind turbine makes maiden voyage through Moscow
- Kenworthy staff frustrated by stolen letters
- Bice, Brooks share birthday, new challenges at Moscow businesses
- Williams Creek Fire estimated at 12,000 acres Friday
- Moscow working to avoid trash pickup disruptions
- Big emotions at Little Battle of Palouse
- Unhealthy air quality alert issued
- Pullman pulls away from Bears
- Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative