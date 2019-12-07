Latah County will use salt brine on highways

Some may have noticed a white substance resembling frost or salt on highways in Latah County.
The white stuff is simply a mixture of salt and water, or salt brine.
Idaho Transportation Department crews will primarily deploy the solution instead of the traditionally used magnesium chloride to prevent ice from forming on state-maintained highways in Latah County, said ITD spokeswoman Megan Sausser.
“We’re meeting the same standards just by using a different product,” she said.
While salt brine will be the go-to anti-icer, magnesium chloride will still be used in extremely cold temperatures, or about 16 degrees or lower. Sausser said magnesium chloride is more effective than salt brine in those bone-chilling conditions.
Magnesium chloride, which has been used in Latah County for about 20 years, is not as noticeable on roadways as salt brine because it is darker and blends into the pavement. Most people, however, will still notice the streaks magnesium chloride leaves on roads, Sausser said.
She said salt brine is now applied to U.S. Highway 95 and state highways 6, 8 and 9 in Latah County. The solution will not be used on highways east of Deary and south of Troy.
Sausser said salt brine is not new to ITD, as crews have deployed it in the five northern Idaho counties, or District 1, since the mid-2000s. Salt brine was first used in Latah County late last winter.
ITD switched to salt brine because it is always looking to optimize how it treats and manages roads ahead of winter storms, and salt brine is cheaper and just as effective as magnesium chloride, Sausser said.
The newly constructed ITD-funded salt brine facility off Highway 95 a few miles south of Tensed in Benewah County also provided an opportunity for ITD to experiment with the new tool.
Sausser said the state department can now produce and transport salt brine closer to District 2, which encompasses Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties, reducing shipping costs.
She said salt brine will be used at least for the foreseeable future in Latah County. ITD officials will track the effectiveness and costs during that time to determine whether it is the long-term solution.
“It’s just part of how can we best keep roads for the traveling public in the winter,” Sausser said.
While salt brine will be used for anti-icing, solid salt, which is sprayed with either salt brine or magnesium chloride to help the salt stick to roads, will continue to be used for de-icing, or removing ice already on roads.
