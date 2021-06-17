The number of people visiting the Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles has increased dramatically, but staff is getting caught up on backlogged work and the number of customers on a waitlist declined from last week according to a department official.
Vehicle Licensing Supervisor Carla Bartlett told the Latah County commissioners Wednesday that a spike in vehicle purchases is one reason for the increased number of people attempting to visit the Moscow office, which has contributed to delays in service.
“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Bartlett, who has been a Latah County DMV employee since 1988 with a four-year hiatus.
Bartlett said COVID-19 restrictions, issues with vehicle registrations stemming from an October computer system rollout and other staffing problems have led to an influx of customers coming in the door or causing a delay in taking care of customers.
Some of those issues are being addressed, she said.
Bartlett said the new computer system, called GEM, has been greatly improved since its rollout. While staff is still discovering glitches, the problems are being solved more quickly.
As for staffing, she said the department recently increased two part-time positions to full-time roles. Another position was filled after an employee retired.
Bartlett said a waitlist was frequently used last week because of a consistent line of 10 to 15 people at the door.
“That has tapered off this week,” she said.
On Tuesday, the waitlist was used several times with three to five people in a line all day, Bartlett said.
Bartlett said her staff is caught up with returning phone calls and other duties like mail and vehicle titles.
The Daily News reported in January that the DMV was overwhelmed by phone calls and emails from customers. She estimated at the time her office received 200 phone calls a day. Many calls went to voicemail because employees could not handle the call volume.
The commissioners Wednesday decided to maintain security services through Aug. 27 at the Latah County Annex on Almon Street, where the DMV is located.
Since about March, Bartlett said a security person has stood at the entrance to the DMV, directing people to the correct office and adding them to a waitlist if there are too many customers in the DMV lobby to maintain social distance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those on the waitlist return to their vehicle and wait for a text message granting them permission to come into the office when it is their turn, Bartlett said.
The DMV (vehicle licensing) is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Bartlett said she hopes to open on Wednesdays, possibly by the end of June.
To schedule a DMV appointment, call (208) 883-7211 and dial “2,” or email dmv@latah.id.us.
Many DMV transactions can be done online, by mail or by drop box, the latter of which is at the south end of the Latah County Annex building, 200 S. Almon St., Moscow.
The Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles added online registration for new vehicles to its web services. Idaho residents who have recently purchased a vehicle from an Idaho dealership qualify for the service that is intended to reduce trips to DMV offices. The new vehicle registration can be completed on a smartphone, tablet or computer.
