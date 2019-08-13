Latah Fair stage almost complete

Jeremiah Marsh, left, and Cory Dewinkle, from Balustrade Construction Management, move a beam into place while building a roof over the stage Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. The project is expected to be finished next week.
