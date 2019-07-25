Latah County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Besst was on pace for a slightly higher salary than his boss, Sheriff Richie Skiles, this coming fiscal year. But that might not happen.
The county commissioners are leaning toward not funding a 25-year incremental salary increase for Besst and four other sheriff’s office employees. Instead, they are considering directing some of that money toward five new vehicles the sheriff’s office requested for fiscal year 2020, which starts Oct. 1 this year.
The other option the commissioners are considering is purchasing four new vehicles and funding the LCSO salary increase.
While all county employees, including Skiles and Besst, are expected to receive a 3 percent salary increase next fiscal year, Besst’s roughly 3.8 percent salary increase for 25 years of service in the LCSO would put his pay about $1,262 above Skiles’ salary.
Skiles makes $85,812 per year and Besst earns $83,940.
“I should not make more than the sheriff,” Besst said Wednesday at a county commissioners budget workshop.
Latah County Auditor/Clerk/Recorder Henrianne Westberg told the commissioners a chief deputy’s salary encroaching or even surpassing a sheriff’s pay is not uncommon in other counties. Commissioner Dave McGraw said Latah County ran into the situation a few years ago.
In Kootenai County, for example, the sheriff makes $86,996 while his undersheriff, who serves the same purpose as a chief deputy, earns $104,329.68, according to a Kootenai County official.
County Commissioner Tom Lamar said after Wednesday’s meeting that if the commissioners decide against funding the 25-year incremental increase for the five LCSO employees, it would be to pay for the five vehicles — not to keep Besst’s salary below Skiles’ pay.
“We need to get caught up on this vehicle rotation,” McGraw said. “We’re running around with deputies in 140,000-mile cars.”
McGraw said five new vehicles next year should get the sheriff’s office back on track to requesting three vehicles per year thereafter — a goal he said he has tried to reach since he became a commissioner eight and a half years ago.
Besst said after the meeting the LCSO’s original request was five Ford Explorers for $250,000, but he and Skiles believe they can purchase three Dodge Chargers and two Dodge Durangos for $200,000 instead.
The sheriff’s office once again requested a drug detection dog this year, but Besst said the commissioners are not going to fund it. He said it will request the dog again next year.
The commissioners appeared to come to a consensus on providing a 3 percent salary increase for county employees. Employees received a 4 percent increase each fiscal year from 2014 to this year. They received no increase from 2010 to 2013.
Westberg said proposed new full-time hires made it difficult to budget for a 4 percent raise.
“When we started that, I never fully intended that to be 4 percent every year for the next forever,” McGraw said. “I intended to use that to get us caught up to market and then move back to maybe a (consumer price index).”
The CPI is reportedly 2.7 percent this year.
The commissioners will hold another budget workshop Monday at the Latah County Courthouse. The public hearing for the fiscal 2020 budget is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 26.
