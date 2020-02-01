Latah Recovery Center Inc. is seeking artists whose work can aid and amplify the voice for those in recovery as part of its Artist in Residence program.
The residency includes a solo exhibition and reception at the conclusion of the 12-week period. The artist is expected to become familiar with LRC and the community it supports. The center will provide a $500 stipend, as well as workspace, materials and equipment related to the community art-making activity.
Application deadline is midnight Feb. 14. Applications and information about applying is available on the Recovery Center’s website.
For information about the residency, contact RJ Carter at (208) 883-1045 or announce.latahrecoverycenter@gmail.com.