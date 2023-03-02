Latah Recovery Center sees community support

Darrell Keim

Hundreds of community members did not let a cold, foggy morning stop them from showing up to support the Latah Recovery Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year Wednesday.

The nonprofit held a fundraising breakfast at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow where speakers highlighted its effect on addressing substance abuse and mental health problems in the community.

“I always feel incredibly blessed … that Moscow supports us so well,” said Darrell Keim, executive director of the Latah Recovery Center.