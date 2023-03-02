Latah Recovery Center sees community support

Hundreds of community members did not let a cold, foggy morning stop them from showing up to support the Latah Recovery Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year Wednesday.
The nonprofit held a fundraising breakfast at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow where speakers highlighted its effect on addressing substance abuse and mental health problems in the community.
“I always feel incredibly blessed … that Moscow supports us so well,” said Darrell Keim, executive director of the Latah Recovery Center.
He said donations to the recovery center are “kind of the glue that holds everything together” as it supports a staff of recovery coaches and case managers.
Will Krasselt, a former Moscow police officer who serves on the Latah Recovery Center board, spoke about the recovery center breaking the cycle of addiction for community members. Krasselt said that, as a police officer, he would often see addicts released from jail or the hospital and immediately relapse. The recovery center changed that.
“I got on the board of directors, I’ve stayed on the board of directors after I retired from law enforcement because it’s made a bigger difference than anything else I’ve ever seen in my career,” he said.
One of the Latah Recovery Center’s biggest developments began last year when it opened an Oxford House in Moscow, intended for sober group living.
JJ Dean, president of the Oxford House, said the people living at the house have spent a combined total of 5 years and 17 days clean and sober.
The democratic nature of the Oxford House means that the residents elect officers, hold three meetings a week, share the costs of rent and utilities, and vote new members into the house. Dean said part of his job is to interview jail inmates to see if they are candidates for the Oxford House.
“The Oxford House helped me get a better understanding of people that need the same help as I do,” he said.
His volunteer work at the recovery center and his work at the Oxford House has helped Dean in his own recovery journey, he said.
“I’m happy with the way my life is going right now,” he said.
Rosie Andueza, a substance use disorder program manager for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, was involved in the early process of getting the Latah Recovery Center started in Moscow.
She told Wednesday’s crowd she remembered being encouraged by Moscow’s early support of this effort.
“This community has always risen to the occasion,” Andueza said.
She spoke about the need for these services in the face of rising drug overdoses in Idaho. Overdose deaths in the state rose from 287 in 2020 to 353 in 2021. Last year’s numbers are expected to be even higher.
She said places like the Latah Recovery Center “provide acceptance and support to people who forget what those things are.”
“But most of all, you provide hope,” she said. “Hope for the scared who no longer feel alone, hope that recovery is possible, and hope that life is truly worth living.”