Latah Recovery Center sees uptick in 2021

Latah Recovery Center Executive Director Darrell Keim said “the opposite of addiction is connection” is a well-known mantra in his line of work.
Keim believes that is why the Moscow-based organization saw an increase in people seeking its addiction and mental health recovery services in 2021. He said COVID-19 has forced people to isolate themselves and only connect with people virtually instead of in-person, which can take a toll on those struggling with drug and health problems.
“That doesn’t work well for folks that are trying to connect with other people at a basic level,” he said.
The Latah Recovery Center saw a 10% increase in the number of people attending its free support groups for a total of 8,700 client contacts in 2021. It also saw a 17% increase in the number of free recovery coach sessions.
Recovery coaches, Keim said, help people develop their own recovery wellness plan.
“They set their own goals for what they want their recovery to look like and then the coach helps them set those goals and helps them hold their feet to the fire and achieve those goals,” he said.
It’s been tough keeping up with the uptick in clients as the recovery center’s volunteers have decreased.
However, Keim said University of Idaho students have stepped up to help out the recovery center, doing jobs ranging from answering calls and greeting clients, to getting trained to become recovery coaches.
Currently, the center has two peer recovery volunteers that primarily work with those dealing with mental health issues, and three recovery coaches.
The organization will receive more help in the form of a nearly $200,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
This will fund a full-time case manager position, recovery coaches and other services to help incarcerated Idahoans with a substance use disorder reenenter their communities.
A case manager will help people released from Latah County Jail create a reentry plan, track their progress and help them find resources for education, housing and employment.
According to the news release, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office estimates 90% of incarcerated people have or used to have chemical dependencies.
The Latah Recovery Center is also undergoing renovations at its Main Street location to add more private offices and meeting spaces. Construction is expected to be finished in February.
Other changes that highlighted 2021 include the recovery center distributing free naloxone — an opiate overdose reversal drug — to area bars and other high risk areas.
