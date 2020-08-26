Latah Recovery Center Director Darrell Keim said he hopes supportive messages like “You Are Enough” and “One Day at a Time” that are posted in yards of Latah County residences and businesses spread hope in celebration of National Recovery Month.
National Recovery Month is held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with related disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“What I really liked about (the signs) was that yes, we’re a recovery community center, but the messages are generic to any message that you wanted to have,” Keim said.
He said there will be about 110 signs in Latah County, with one of eight messages on them, as part of the statewide recovery centers’ “Signs for Our Times” campaign.
The messages are “You Are Enough,” “You Are Worthy of Love,” “You Got This,” “You Are Not Alone,” “Your Mistakes Do Not Define You,” “It’s Not Too Late,” “One Day at a Time” and “Recovery IS Possible.” All signs, which will be posted for the duration of September, say, “Don’t Give Up” on the back of them.
Four signs are posted along the East Third Street frontage of the 1912 Center in Moscow.
“We’re incredibly supportive of people that are working to better their lives and for people to know that there are community resources for them, which is really important,” Heart of the Arts Executive Director Jenny Kostroff said. Heart of the Arts, Inc., manages the 1912 Center.
She said a wellness recovery program met weekly at the 1912 Center prior to the pandemic.
Kostroff said the free support group is for people working through mental health issues and that Heart of the Arts feels connected to the recovery community through that group.
“There’s a lot of silent struggle that people go through and I always feel like when we have community resources it’s important for those to help show people that they aren’t alone, that there are people out there that will help them and work with them,” she said.
Kostroff said the 1912 Center is an old building that is getting a “second life,” referencing the second-floor renovations nearing completion.
“There’s nothing saying that you can’t do that for people, too,” she said. “Give them another chance. Give them an opportunity to change or grow or get help that they need.”
Keim said he got the signs idea from an article in Reader’s Digest about a woman who placed positive message signs in her town after a cluster of suicides happened in the city.
He said the Latah Recovery Center offers extra activities during National Recovery Month and he and his staff felt the signs would offer a safe way to spread positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Latah Recovery Center signs are courtesy of Optum Insurance, Recovery Idaho and a local benefactor.
Keim said Recovery Idaho liked Keim’s signs idea too, and that many or all recovery centers in Idaho are participating with the “Signs for Our Times” campaign.
Keim said Tuesday morning there are still about 20 more signs left to distribute in Latah County. Those who want a sign to post at their home or business can email latahrecoverycenter@gmail.com or call (208) 883-1045 and ask for Keim. He said the recovery center plans to reuse the signs each September.
