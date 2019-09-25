The Latah Recovery Center will host a Birthday Bash, celebrating four years, 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
The 3rd annual Recovery Festival will follow the birthday celebration from 4-8 p.m.
The event will include live music, children’s games and activities, a chili cook-off and personal stories of recovery journeys. Joyce Lyons from Idaho Public Health will be the event’s keynote speaker.
For information about the events, including entering chili in the cook-off, contact Latah Recovery Center at (208) 883-1045 or visit latahrecoverycenter.com.