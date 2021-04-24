Latah Recovery’s harm-reduction program set to start in May

The Latah Recovery Center’s harm-reduction program will start next month and include a Safe Syringe Exchange, HIV and hepatitis C testing, condoms and a small supply of an opiate reversal drug for high-risk people, according to an email from recovery center director Darrell Keim.
The recovery center board last week approved partnering with the North Idaho AIDS Coalition in Coeur d’Alene to implement a harm-reduction program that allows drug users to exchange used needles and syringes for clean ones and engages addicts to seek recovery resources.
Keim wrote in the email that the Safe Syringe Exchange will start in May and be available 4-7 p.m. or by appointment Tuesdays and Thursdays and closed May 18 and 20 because of staff training. He wrote that safe and free syringes and other necessary items will be available for intravenous drug users.
Safe Syringe Exchange program participants need to take part in the HIV and hepatitis C testing the North Idaho AIDS Coalition will provide, the email said. That free testing will be available from noon-2 p.m. May 6 and 26 and is available to all.
A variety of free condoms and related supplies will be available starting May 1.
Naloxone, the opiate reversal drug, will be available for free for high-risk individuals but it is unknown when that program will start.
Keim wrote that none of the offered items will be in the public areas of the recovery center. They will be accessed by contacting the recovery coach on duty.