Latah’s new DMV expected to open soon

LaFortune

Latah County anticipates the new Moscow home for its Department of Motor Vehicles and Driving Licensing offices will soon be ready to open.

Latah County recently took over ownership of the former Wells Fargo Bank building on the corner of Blaine Street and White Avenue with the purpose of making it the new home for the DMV and Driver Licensing offices. Those offices have been inside the Latah County Annex building on Almon Street since 2016.

Latah County Commissioner Kathie LaFortune said the building is in its final stages of construction and should be open within a month.

Recommended for you