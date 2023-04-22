Latah’s new DMV expected to open soon

Latah County anticipates the new Moscow home for its Department of Motor Vehicles and Driving Licensing offices will soon be ready to open.
Latah County recently took over ownership of the former Wells Fargo Bank building on the corner of Blaine Street and White Avenue with the purpose of making it the new home for the DMV and Driver Licensing offices. Those offices have been inside the Latah County Annex building on Almon Street since 2016.
Latah County Commissioner Kathie LaFortune said the building is in its final stages of construction and should be open within a month.
She said the building needs to be cleaned and crews are working to connect it to a fiber optic line. Once those tasks are complete, the county will begin moving offices. LaFortune said the county wants to ensure customer service is not interrupted, so the DMV and Driver Licensing offices will remain at the Annex building until the Blaine Street building is ready.
The commissioners eyed the 3,633-square-foot Blaine Street building because they felt it would be more convenient for residents and employees. It offers more space for the DMV and licensing offices, more parking, and access to the building from two-way streets, instead of a one way street as is the situation at the location off Almon Street.
The DMV and Driver Licensing share the annex building with other county offices such as disaster services, extension and social services. After they move out, LaFortune said an undetermined department at the Latah County Courthouse will move to the Annex building.
The Blaine Street property acquisition and renovation will be funded through county capital funds and will not impact property taxes or require a bond.