New COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in Latah and Whitman counties.
Whitman County Public Health is reporting a man between ages 20-39 tested positive for the coronavirus. He is stable and isolating at home.
There have been 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county this year. Twenty-three of those have recovered and the other 12 are isolating at home.
Public Health - Idaho North Central District on Thursday reported one new COVID-19 case in Latah County. There have been nine total cases in the county this year. No further information was available.
There have been no deaths in either county.