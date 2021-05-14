Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 18 new cases in its five-county jurisdiction Thursday, including eight in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 3,145.
New cases in Latah County include one person younger than 18, a man between the ages of 18 and 29, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s and two women and a man in their 50s.
Since the start of the pandemic, 3,008 people in the county have recovered from the virus and 10 people have died, according to the health district’s website.
In a Thursday news release, Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported no new COVID-19 hospitalization since last week. The hospital has reported 48 total COVID-19-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Gritman also reported 25 positive COVID-19 tests in the past seven days, which is a positivity rate of about 5.8 percent. Gritman data shows 6,653 people have been vaccinated.
Also on Thursday, Whitman County Public Health reported five new cases, which brings its total to 4,292. Deaths and hospitalizations in the county remained unchanged at 48 and 109, respectively.