Whitman County reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing its total to 3,213.
New cases include eight people 19 years old or younger, one woman between the ages 20 and 39, two men between 40 and 59 and one man between 60 and 79.
According to a news release from Whitman County Public Health, 85 people have been hospitalized with the disease and 37 have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 18 new cases in its five-county jurisdiction Thursday, 11 of which were in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 2,545.
Latah County’s newest cases include one person younger than 18, two women and a man between the ages of 18 and 29, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and a man and a woman in their 70s.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at six.
Starting Monday, Idaho’s vaccination program opened to residents 65 years old and older.
People in that age group can preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, according to a Gritman news release. Those in that age group can also preregister to be kept informed about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Gritman. The preregistration form can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
People can also schedule an appointment at a vaccine clinic near them at www.idahoprepmod.com.
Washington is in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Washington residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage at pullmanregional.org/covid-vaccine has links to local information and scheduling information for hospital clinics. Hospital staff are responding to all voicemails and emails requesting appointments with a response time goal within the day.