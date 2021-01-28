As Idaho’s vaccine distribution program continues to roll out in the region, local public health officials said it will continue vaccinating Groups 1 and 2.1 until Monday.
Group 1 includes health care providers and long-term care facility residents. Group 2.1 includes workers essential to the functioning of society as well as first responders, pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, day care workers and correctional and detention staff.
Starting Feb. 1, the program will open to Group 2.2 which includes residents 65 years old and older.
“We ask those that are 65 and older wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine go to www.idahoprepmod.com and sign up for news and notifications,” said PHINCD Spokeswoman Tara Macke in an email. “Please check back regularly to ‘locate a clinic near you.’ This website will send you notifications when a clinic opens in your area.”
Macke said clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. She said those having difficulty finding a clinic with open appointments check back with the website frequently. She called for patience from residents in the region, noting vaccine supplies are limited and inoculating these priority groups will take time.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county area Wednesday, including 13 in Latah County, which saw its total cases rise to 2,460.
New Latah County cases include two people younger than 18, two men and three women between the ages of 18 and 29, a man in his 30s, two women in their 40s, one woman in her 60s and two men in their 60s. To date, 2,148 people in the county have recovered from the virus and six have died.
On the Washington side of the border, Whitman County reported three new positive cases Wednesday, pushing its total to 3,127. According to a Wednesday news release from Whitman County Public Health, 82 people in the county have been hospitalized with the virus and 36 have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
The news release said Washington is in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
If eligible, residents can print or take a screenshot of their eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not currently eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when they become eligible.
Pullman Regional Hospital, Whitman Hospital, Palouse Medical, Sid’s Pharmacy and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories are the Whitman County locations with vaccines, according to Interim Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore. Safeway in Pullman is also listed as a location on the Washington Department of Health website.
The vaccine is available in Washington to anyone 65 and older, and all people 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household.