Four people were arrested over the weekend on gun, theft and drug charges after police responded to a suspicious call Friday afternoon at Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow.
The suspects included a 56-year-old man from Daytona Beach, Fla., arrested for suspicion of two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a financial transaction card; a 40-year-old man from Graham, Wash., arrested for suspicion of criminal possession of a financial transaction card; a 37-year-old female from Olalla, Wash., arrested for suspicion of theft by receiving/possessing stolen property and criminal possession of a financial transaction card; and a 21-year-old woman from Eatonville, Wash., arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said the case is active, will involve other jurisdictions and more charges could be handed down.