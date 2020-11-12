The Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force have partnered to sponsor a two-panel webinar discussion series on “Strengthening Relationships with the Community and Law Enforcement.” The first webinar panel will be from 7-8:30 p.m. today and feature a discussion,“Systemic Biases Regarding Race and Ethnicity.”
A link to access the panel link is available at www.humanrightslatah.org.
The panel is designed to answer questions about Moscow’s community policing policy, as well as to investigate ways of improving communication and trust between law enforcement and community members. Topics to be discussed include hiring and training policies, handling of bias and difficult situations and accountability and outreach to communities of color.
Panelists will include Moscow Chief of Police James Fry, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles, and community leaders, Yolanda Bisbee, chief diversity officer and executive director of tribal relations at the University of Idaho, and Trymaine Gaither, recruitment and career coordinator for the honors college at Washington State University. The panel will be moderated by Erin Agidius, member of the Moscow Human Rights Commission and deputy director for the UI Office of Civil Rights and Investigations.
Speakers will be able to field questions from listeners.