Lawmakers hear ‘reasonable’ rental fees bill

BOISE — A bill to require rental fees be “reasonable” received no negative testimony at its hearing and earned mostly supportive comments from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday; however, it needs another step before it can move on to a full Senate debate, as members voted to hold off sending it to a full vote for a “friendly amendment.”

Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, presented SB 1039 to the committee, which voted 8-1 to amend it to include clarification that the bill would not apply retroactively to leases. Only Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, opposed.

The bill would require that any fees imposed on rental tenants be “reasonable,” which is generally interpreted in small claims or eviction courts to mean that damages must relate to actual costs, said Rabe, who is also executive director at the housing assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree.

