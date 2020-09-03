Lewis-Clark State College’s Adult Learning Center is offering General Education Development Certification orientation sessions in September and Moscow is one of the locations for the sessions.
The GED tests are a group of four subject test areas – reasoning through language arts, social studies, math and science – that, when passed, provide certification for high school-level academic skills.
The orientations are free and provide information on how to obtain a GED credential. Students will also take an assessment to determine if they are ready to take the official GED tests, or if more studying is needed.
Preregistration is required for all orientation sessions.
Moscow orientations will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 and 3:15 p.m. Sept. 22 at 3:15 p.m. Call (208) 792-2544 to preregister.