With tuition and housing expenses on the rise, many individuals are finding it hard to pursue higher education, something that only becomes more challenging after incarceration.

However, LCSC has presented inmates with the opportunity to continue their schooling, a topic that brought the president of LCSC to tears at a State Board of Education meeting Thursday in Lewiston.

LCSC presented the board with its annual reports, including updates on the progress inmates have made while attending the college.

