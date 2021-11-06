As Whitman County continues to count more ballots from the Nov. 2 election, there was one lead change in the Colfax City Council race.
Travis Schaefer, with 257 votes, now has a six-vote lead over Crystn Guenthner for Seat 3.
In Pullman, Francis Benjamin maintained his lead over incumbent Al Sorensen for the Pullman City Council Ward 1 seat. Benjamin has 1,337 votes to Sorensen’s 513. It is not clear how many votes from Pullman’s Ward 1 are still to be counted. The next ballot count is scheduled for Wednesday.
Dan Records and Megan Guido ran unopposed for the two other open seats on the Pullman City Council.
In the Pullman School District 4 race, Nathan Roberts, with 1,915 votes, continues to lead Carolina Silva’s 1,065. In the Pullman School District 5 race, Amanda Tanner ran unopposed.
Unofficial Whitman County Election Results
These are partial results for select races, listed by candidate and votes received. The top vote-getter wins each race. According to the Whitman County auditor, 6,571 ballots have been counted, with an estimated 2,500 remaining to be counted.
Pullman City Council Ward 1, Pos. 7: Francis Benjamin, 1,337; Al Sorensen, 513.
Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioner Dist. 4: Tricia Grantham, 2,039; Reid West, 399.
Pullman School District, Dist. 4: Nathan Roberts, 1,915; Carolina Silva, 1,065.
Colfax City Council Pos. 2: Anne Ellithorpe McRae, 323; Hillary Hoffman, 211.
Colfax City Council Pos. 3: Travis Schaefer, 257; Crystn Guenthner, 251;
Colfax School District, Dist. 2: Mark Clinton, 584; Denise Culbertson, 263.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 1: Sarah Bofenkamp, 178; Brad Pearce, 97.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 3: Tim Sievers, 166; Tracy Stewart, 107
Palouse City Council, Pos. 4: Sam Brink, 155; Libby Akin, 124.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 5: Travis Deerkop, 154; Jim Fielder, 116.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 6: Leslie Jo Sena, 140; Robert Brooks, 127.
Palouse City Council, Pos. 7: Ann Barrington, 166; Ron Weller, 96
Uniontown Mayor: Mike Shore, 68; Lynn Soto, 34.
For complete Whitman County election results: results.vote.wa.gov/results/20211102/whitman.